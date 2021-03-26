It is basically gari, fresh coconut, baking powder and flour mixed with margarine or butter, sugar and egg this is used in making this snack.

Ingredients

2 tablespoon/ 28g butter or margarine

1/4 cup/50g sugar

1/2 cup/60g pastry flour

1/2 cup gari

3/4 cup grated fresh coconut about 55g-60g

1 egg

3/4 teaspoon baking powder

Method