It is basically gari, fresh coconut, baking powder and flour mixed with margarine or butter, sugar and egg this is used in making this snack.
Ingredients
2 tablespoon/ 28g butter or margarine
1/4 cup/50g sugar
1/2 cup/60g pastry flour
1/2 cup gari
3/4 cup grated fresh coconut about 55g-60g
1 egg
3/4 teaspoon baking powder
Method
- Preheat an oven to 180°C or 350°F. Put gari into a food processor or blender and blend till smooth. Whisk the gari, baking powder and flour together.
- In a mixing bowl, beat sugar, margarine or butter together. Add in egg, vanilla and fresh coconut. Mix in the dry ingredients.
- Scoop a tablespoon full of dough onto a baking stray. Press firmly with the back of a spoon. Bake in the preheated oven for 12- 15 minutes till the edges are golden. S
- tore biscuits in an airtight container for 7 days.
- Unbaked biscuits dough can be stored in the freezer for 3 months.