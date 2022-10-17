DIY Recipes: How to make Cheese balls

Ingredients

3 medium Potatoes, boiled (250 gms)

100gms of Cheese

3 tablespoons finely chopped Capsicum

1/2 teaspoon, Red chilli flakes

1/2 teaspoon of Pizza seasonings

1/4 teaspoon of Black pepper powder

1/2 teaspoon of grated garlic

2 tablespoons, Breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons, of all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons, Cornstarch (cornflour)

Water (as needed)

1/2 cup Breadcrumbs

Oil

Salt to taste

Method

Boil the potatoes until soft. Don’t boil them until soggy or mushy else the mixture will turn sticky. Peel them and add them to a large bowl.

Either mash them or grate them using a grater.

Add 3 tablespoons finely chopped capsicum, 1/2 teaspoon red chilli flakes, 1/2 teaspoon pizza seasonings (or dried Italian herbs) and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper powder, 1/2 teaspoon grated garlic(or garlic paste), 2 tablespoons breadcrumbs, and salt (add only if not added while boiling the potatoes).

Mix well. Check the mixture for salt and add more if required.

Take 2 tablespoons cornstarch (white corn flour) and 2 tablespoons maida (all-purpose flour) in a small bowl. Add water(approx. 1/4 cup) little by little and mix well to make a medium-thick paste.

Cut the cheese into 10 small cubes (approx. 1/2 inch thick and 1 inch wide). Divide the mixture into 10 equal portions. Take one portion and give it a shape like a ball.

Press it between your palms to flatten it. Place a small cube of cheese in the centre.

Wrap it from all sides and give a shape of a ball again. Make sure that the cheese cube is covered well from all the sides. Take 1/2 cup of dry breadcrumbs in a plate. Take each ball and roll it in breadcrumbs.

Set all the breadcrumbs-coated balls aside on a plate.

Now, take one ball and dip it into cornflour-maida paste.

Remove the ball from the paste and roll it in bread crumbs.

Do the same process for all the balls.

Heat the oil in a frying pan for deep frying over medium flame.

Then slide only one cheese ball into the oil and deep fry until it turns golden from all sides. If it’s perfect then slide 4-5 cheese balls into the hot oil.

Don’t stir the balls till a minute. Deep fry them until they turn golden from all sides.

Remove them using a slotted spoon.

Transfer them to the paper towel on a plate. Deep fry the remaining balls in a similar way.