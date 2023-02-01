ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make chicken stew

Berlinda Entsie

Stews are a great part of the cuisine in Ghana and chicken stew is no exception.

Chicken stew
Making this recipe is simple and straightforward.

Ingredients

3-3½ pound (1.5kg) chicken, cut into pieces

Salt and pepper to taste

1-2 teaspoons (4-8g) Creole seasoning

¼-½ cup (62-125g) oil (canola, olive, or vegetable oil)

5-6 tomatoes (or 2 cups of tomato sauce)

1 medium onion, sliced

1 tablespoon (8g) garlic, minced (3-4 cloves)

½ teaspoon (1.5g) dried thyme

1 tablespoon (7g) smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon (0.5g) curry powder

1 bay leaf

1 tablespoon Maggi or bouillon (chicken-flavoured)

2 cups (475ml) water

2 green onions, chopped (whites and green parts)

3 tablespoons (12g) parsley

1-2 cups (130-250g) carrot, sliced

Method

Season chicken with salt, pepper, and Creole seasoning. Set aside.

Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat until hot, and then add the chicken and sauté, stirring frequently and scraping any browned bits off the bottom of the pot until the chicken is brown.

If using fresh tomatoes, blend tomatoes, onions, and garlic.

If using tomato sauce, saute the onion and garlic until tender (4-5 minutes).

Pour the tomato blend (or sauce, onion, and garlic) into the pot of chicken, add the thyme, smoked paprika, curry powder, bay leaf, and bouillon, bring to a boil, and let it simmer until tender (depending on the chicken), 20-30 minutes, frequently stirring to prevent the stew from sticking to the bottom of the saucepan.

Add carrots, green onions, and parsley. Cook for five more minutes. Adjust the thickness of the stew with water or stock.

Season with salt according to preference. Remove the bay leaf.

Serve over warm rice.

