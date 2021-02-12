This homemade version makes the tenders so much better and is just what makes us feel better.

Ingredients

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts (about 1 1/2 lb.), sliced into 1/2" strips

1 1/2 c. seasoned bread crumbs

4 large eggs, beaten

1/2 c. all-purpose flour

1 tsp. garlic powder

Vegetable oil, for frying

Method

Place breadcrumbs, eggs, and flour in 3 separate shallow bowls. Whisk garlic powder into eggs. Season breadcrumbs generously with salt and pepper.

Coat chicken strips in flour, then dip in egg, then breadcrumbs, back in egg, then back in breadcrumbs.

In a large dutch oven, heat 2" oil to 325°. Set a rack over a baking sheet and line with paper towels.

Fry chicken, in batches, turning once, until golden and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of each piece registers 160°, about 5 minutes.

Transfer chicken to prepared rack and let sit for 5 minutes before serving.