DIY Recipes: How to make Condensed milk at home

Making this recipe is easier than it sounds and faster than you think.

Condensed milk
The result is this recipe is just like what you buy from the market.

Ingredients

2 cups (16 fl oz) whole milk

¾ cup (6 fl oz) granulated sugar or cane, honey, or maple syrup

3 tablespoons (42.6 g) salted butter

½ teaspoon (2.45 ml) vanilla extract

Method

Mix together whole milk and sugar in a medium saucepan.

Place saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer and let it cook without stirring the pot until mixture has reduced in size and is creamy-about 40 minutes.

Remove from the heat. Whisk in vanilla extract and butter.

Let it sit until the mixture cools completely. Get rid of any sugar that has crystallized on the corner of the saucepan.

Cover and refrigerate for up to a week or use as needed.

