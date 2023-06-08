It is a popular street food in the country which is very easy to make.
DIY Recipes: How to make condensed milk toffee
Condensed milk toffee is a delicious snack in Ghana.
Ingredients for making condensed milk toffee
14 oz Condensed milk
2-3 teaspoons vegetable oil
1 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)
Method for making condensed milk toffee
On medium heat, add the condensed milk and 2 teaspoons of oil. The reason for the oil is to prevent the toffee from sticking as it cooks.
Stir continuously as it cooks. The condensed milk will start to bubble and then start to thicken. When this happens, stir vigorously and continuously.
As you continue to cook and stir the condensed milk, the colour will progressively change into a golden brown.
Turn the heat off and transfer the toffee onto a lightly oiled surface. Let it cool a bit. Do not let it cool completely or it will be too hard to mold.
Roll and cut the toffee into any shape you prefer while it’s still warm.
Store in an airtight glass container.
For a softer caramel candy, add 2 tablespoonfuls of the lime or lemon juice when cooking.
