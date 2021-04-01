RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Corned beef Gari Foto with carrots and green beans

Gari foto or gari Jollof is one of the quickest Ghanaian meals.

Corned beef Gari Foto with carrots and green beans

This recipe is basically gari mixed with a tomato-based stew. You can choose to add vegetables or any sort of protein if you want to.

Ingredients

1 ¼ cup gari

½ - ¾ cup water

½ cup vegetable oil

2 medium-size onion chopped

6 medium-size tomatoes chopped

Pepper as required

1 teaspoon curry

1 tablespoon tomato puree

6 oz corned beef

1 cup mixed vegetable carrots and green beans

Method

Pour vegetable oil in a saucepan

Add in onions, fry till translucent. Add curry powder, pepper, tomatoes and tomato puree. Stir, cover and let it simmer for 15 minutes.

Add in your vegetables if using, corned beef and salt if required. Let it simmer for about 5 minutes. Turn off the stove and let it cool.

While stew is cooling, pour ½ cup of water onto gari. Using a fork, blend water and gari together breaking lumps. Add additional water if required. Gari should be slightly damp but not wet.

Thoroughly mix gari with the stew.

Serve.

