DIY Recipes: How to make cornmeal doughnuts (Awiesu)

Ingredients for making Awiesu

Milled corn flour

Ground Nutmeg

ADVERTISEMENT

Sugar

Cooking oil for deep frying

Water

Roasted groundnuts(optional)

Method for making Awiesu

ADVERTISEMENT

Pour half of the corn flour into a saucepan and mix with water. On medium heat, place the mixture and heat for about 8-10 minutes or until a smooth paste is formed. Set aside to cool

Pour the remaining 100g of flour into a large bowl. Add sugar and nutmeg and stir together.

Scoop and transfer the hot paste into the dry corn flour and using a spatula mix well until a dough is formed. Roll the dough between your palms to form an oblong shape with clean hands.

Then insert peanuts if using around and set aside on a plate.

Pour cooking oil into a pot until well heated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fry the Awiesu until golden brown.