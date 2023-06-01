This snack has a crunchy exterior and is soft on the inside.
DIY Recipes: How to make cornmeal doughnuts (Awiesu)
Cornmeal doughnuts also known as Bamfo bisi or Awiesu is a very delicious Ghanaian snack and street food.
Ingredients for making Awiesu
Milled corn flour
Ground Nutmeg
Sugar
Cooking oil for deep frying
Water
Roasted groundnuts(optional)
Method for making Awiesu
Pour half of the corn flour into a saucepan and mix with water. On medium heat, place the mixture and heat for about 8-10 minutes or until a smooth paste is formed. Set aside to cool
Pour the remaining 100g of flour into a large bowl. Add sugar and nutmeg and stir together.
Scoop and transfer the hot paste into the dry corn flour and using a spatula mix well until a dough is formed. Roll the dough between your palms to form an oblong shape with clean hands.
Then insert peanuts if using around and set aside on a plate.
Pour cooking oil into a pot until well heated.
Fry the Awiesu until golden brown.
Serve.
