DIY Recipes: How to make cornmeal doughnuts (Awiesu)

Berlinda Entsie

Cornmeal doughnuts also known as Bamfo bisi or Awiesu is a very delicious Ghanaian snack and street food.

Cornmeal doughnuts (Bamfo bisi or Awiesu)
This snack has a crunchy exterior and is soft on the inside.

Milled corn flour

Ground Nutmeg

Sugar

Cooking oil for deep frying

Water

Roasted groundnuts(optional)

Pour half of the corn flour into a saucepan and mix with water. On medium heat, place the mixture and heat for about 8-10 minutes or until a smooth paste is formed. Set aside to cool

Pour the remaining 100g of flour into a large bowl. Add sugar and nutmeg and stir together.

Scoop and transfer the hot paste into the dry corn flour and using a spatula mix well until a dough is formed. Roll the dough between your palms to form an oblong shape with clean hands.

Then insert peanuts if using around and set aside on a plate.

Pour cooking oil into a pot until well heated.

Fry the Awiesu until golden brown.

Serve.

