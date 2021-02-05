Once this salad is mixed with dressing and salt, it is best enjoyed right away or refrigerated

Ingredients

4-5 russet potatoes 3 cups cooked and diced

1/2 English Cucumber 1/2 cup diced

1 bunch radishes thinly sliced

2 celery stalks (1/2 cup) finely diced

4 hard-boiled eggs diced

3 tbsp chives or green onions finely chopped

1/4 tsp Black Pepper or to taste

1/2 cup real mayonnaise

2 tbsp sour cream

2 tsp yellow mustard

1/2 tsp salt plus more to taste

Method

Place unpeeled whole potatoes in a medium pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil, add 1/2 tablespoon of salt and continue cooking at a medium boil for about 25 minutes or until easily pierced with a fork. Do not overcook - potatoes should not be falling apart when pierced.

Remove from water and set aside to cool completely to room temp then peel and dice just before adding to the salad. Potatoes can be cooked 1-2 days in advanced, covered and refrigerated until ready to use.

Stir together dressing ingredients and refrigerate until ready to use.

Combine all prepared ingredients in a large mixing bowl: diced potatoes, diced cucumber, sliced radishes, finely diced celery, diced eggs and chopped green onions. Toss gently to combine.

Add all of the dressing, or add to taste. Season with more salt and pepper to taste and serve (I added an extra 1/4 tsp salt and 1/4 tsp pepper).

Garnish with more chives and freshly cracked black pepper to pretty it up.

Serve.