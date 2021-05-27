RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Crispy fried chicken sandwich

This chicken sandwich brings its own unique and tasty flavour profile.

Chicken sandwich
Chicken sandwich Pulse Ghana

It really doesn’t get much better than crispy and juicy fried chicken on a toasted bun.

Ingredients

  • Chicken

4 boneless skinless chicken thighs

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon hot sauce

1 teaspoon plus 1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

Canola oil for frying

  • Sauce

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon hot sauce

  • Assembly

4 brioche burger buns toasted

1 cup thinly sliced cabbage

Bread and butter pickles

Method

Add chicken, buttermilk, hot sauce, and 1 teaspoon kosher salt to a large resealable bag and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or up to overnight.

Heat 1 ½ inches of canola oil in an oven or large pot to 350 degrees.

In a wide bowl, combine flour, remaining salt, pepper, garlic powder, smoked paprika, and canola oil. Remove the chicken from the buttermilk marinade and dip each piece in the flour mixture until well coated.

Fry two piece of chicken at a time until golden brown and cooked through, about 4 minutes per side. Rest the cooked chicken on paper towels to cool.

Make the sauce by combining all sauce ingredients in a small bowl.

Assemble sandwiches by spreading the open sides of the toasted buns with sauce. Top the bottom bun with fried chicken, pickles, lettuce, and the top bun.

