This recipe is simple and easy to make.
DIY Recipes: How to make Crispy fried potatoes
There are so much goodness and healing properties in this simple meal.
Ingredients
Cooking oil
Slice cubes of potatoes
Tumeric tonic
Onion
Salt to tasty
Method
Peel and cube the potatoes and finely slice the onion.
Heat a generous amount of cooking oil in a frying or sauteeing pan (to cover the bottom of the pan).
Heat on medium and add the yam and the onion. Stir well so everything is coated with oil and let them cook on one side.
Stir again so you cover the other sides. Don't stir too much otherwise they can become too soft and break.
Cook for about 15 minutes or until they are slightly golden brown. Add salt to your taste.
Serve immediately with some sauce.
