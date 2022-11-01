RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Crispy fried potatoes

Berlinda Entsie

There are so much goodness and healing properties in this simple meal.

Fried potatoes
This recipe is simple and easy to make.

Ingredients

Cooking oil

Slice cubes of potatoes

Tumeric tonic

Onion

Salt to tasty

Method

Peel and cube the potatoes and finely slice the onion.

Heat a generous amount of cooking oil in a frying or sauteeing pan (to cover the bottom of the pan).

Heat on medium and add the yam and the onion. Stir well so everything is coated with oil and let them cook on one side.

Stir again so you cover the other sides. Don't stir too much otherwise they can become too soft and break.

Cook for about 15 minutes or until they are slightly golden brown. Add salt to your taste.

Serve immediately with some sauce.

