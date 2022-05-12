RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Custard

This recipe is thick, creamy and goes with so many desserts and cakes.

It can be served warm immediately or cold.

Ingredients

4 cups whole milk

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon butter

4 eggs

½ cup white sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

Method

Cook and stir milk, vanilla extract, and butter in a saucepan over medium heat until simmering. Remove mixture from heat before it comes to a boil.

Whisk eggs, sugar, and cornstarch together in a bowl until sugar dissolves.

Set saucepan back over low heat. Pour in egg mixture slowly, whisking constantly, until custard thickens enough to coat the bottom of a spoon, 5 to 10 minutes.

