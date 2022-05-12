It can be served warm immediately or cold.
DIY Recipes: How to make Custard
This recipe is thick, creamy and goes with so many desserts and cakes.
Ingredients
4 cups whole milk
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon butter
4 eggs
½ cup white sugar
3 tablespoons cornstarch
Method
Cook and stir milk, vanilla extract, and butter in a saucepan over medium heat until simmering. Remove mixture from heat before it comes to a boil.
Whisk eggs, sugar, and cornstarch together in a bowl until sugar dissolves.
Set saucepan back over low heat. Pour in egg mixture slowly, whisking constantly, until custard thickens enough to coat the bottom of a spoon, 5 to 10 minutes.
