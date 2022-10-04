Egg bread is very simple and easy to make.
DIY Recipes: How to make Egg bread
Serve this bread with any beverage of your choice.
Ingredients
2 packages (1/4 ounce each) of active dry yeast
1/2 cup warm water (110° to 115°)
1-1/2 cups warm 2% milk (110° to 115°)
3 large eggs, room temperature
1/4 cup butter, softened
1/4 cup sugar
1 tablespoon salt
7 to 7-1/2 cups of all-purpose flour
1 large egg yolk, room temperature
2 tablespoons water
Sesame seeds
Method
In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Add milk, eggs, butter, sugar, salt and 3 cups flour; beat on medium speed until smooth. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough.
Turn dough onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, 1-1/2 to 2 hours.
Punch down dough. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; divide into 6 portions. Roll each portion into a 14-in. rope. For each loaf, braid 3 ropes together on a greased baking sheet; pinch ends to seal and tuck under. Cover with kitchen towels; let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 50 minutes. Preheat the oven to 375°.
Beat together egg yolk and water; brush over loaves. Sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake until golden brown, 30-35 minutes.
Remove from pans to wire racks to cool. Serve.
