DIY Recipes: How to make Egg bread

Berlinda Entsie

Serve this bread with any beverage of your choice.

Egg bread
Egg bread

Egg bread is very simple and easy to make.

Ingredients

2 packages (1/4 ounce each) of active dry yeast

1/2 cup warm water (110° to 115°)

1-1/2 cups warm 2% milk (110° to 115°)

3 large eggs, room temperature

1/4 cup butter, softened

1/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon salt

7 to 7-1/2 cups of all-purpose flour

1 large egg yolk, room temperature

2 tablespoons water

Sesame seeds

Method

In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Add milk, eggs, butter, sugar, salt and 3 cups flour; beat on medium speed until smooth. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough.

Turn dough onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, 1-1/2 to 2 hours.

Punch down dough. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; divide into 6 portions. Roll each portion into a 14-in. rope. For each loaf, braid 3 ropes together on a greased baking sheet; pinch ends to seal and tuck under. Cover with kitchen towels; let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 50 minutes. Preheat the oven to 375°.

Beat together egg yolk and water; brush over loaves. Sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake until golden brown, 30-35 minutes.

Remove from pans to wire racks to cool. Serve.

