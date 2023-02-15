DIY Recipes: How to make fish cake

Ingredients

8-ounce / 225 grams white fish fillets

1 cup leftover mashed potato

2 tablespoons spring onion finely chopped

2 tablespoons parsley finely chopped

1 large egg

1 cup milk approximately

Salt to taste

¼ cup vegetable oil for frying the fish cakes

For the coating

3 tablespoons plain flour

1 large egg

1 cup of breadcrumb (or grated bread, toasted)

Method

Place the milk in a frying pan and add the fish fillets.

Poach gently for between 5 and 10 minutes until the fish starts to flake and is cooked through

Remove the fish from the pan and drain in a colander

Place the mashed potato in a bowl, season with salt and break in 1 egg. Mix thoroughly to combine

Finely chop the spring onion and parsley and mix them into the potato.

Add the flake the fish with a fork and mix gently into the potato taking care not to break up the flakes.

Using your hands, form the fish into 6 patties

Place the ingredients for the coating into 3 separate bowls, mix a little salt into the flour and lightly beat the egg.

Dip the fishcakes into the flour, then into the egg, and finally press into the breadcrumbs.

Place the fishcakes in the fridge for approximately 30 minutes to firm up.

Heat the vegetable oil in a frying pan then, using a spatula, carefully lower the fish cakes into the hot oil.

Fry gently (don't allow the pan to become too hot) until the underside of each fish cake is brown and crispy, then carefully turn the fish cakes over and fry the other side.