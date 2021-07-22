DIY Recipes: How to make Fish roll (fish pie)

Ingredients

Filling

1 can sardine in chilli tomato sauce 15oz or 425gram

½ medium onion chopped

½ teaspoon parsley

¼ teaspoon curry powder

Dough

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons water

1¼ teaspoon yeast

2 ½ tablespoons or 30grams sugar

½ tablespoon salt

4 cups or 500grams flour all-Purpose Flour

5oz or 142g unsalted butter margarine

Method

Drain half of the tomato sauce from the mackerel and place in a medium saucepan. Then add the onions, curry powder and let it simmer for about 10-15 minutes until almost all the liquid has evaporated, add parsley. Stir and simmer for about 2 more minutes. Set aside and let it cool.

In a large bowl add the warm water and yeast. Set aside for 5 minutes

Using a stand mixer or by hand, mix the flour, sugar, salt, then add margarine, mix well until the ingredients have been fully incorporated.

Then add the yeast mixture to the flour mixture and mix for about a minute

Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead it just until all the flour is incorporated and the dough is smooth

Cover and let it sit for 30 to 45 minutes.

Divide dough into 1 -2 ounces each- you will have about 25 -35 each depending on the weight.

On a lightly floured work surface, using a rolling pin, roll out each 2-ounce dough until ½” larger in diameter.

Then place a teaspoon of fish mixture and roll it up. Repeat the process. Set aside the fish pie

Heat a large skillet or cast iron with oil up to ½ inch- medium-high heat (375) until hot but not smoking.

Scoop up the batter with a spoon preferably and fry in batches, turning once, until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Do not overcrowd the pan (it will absorb excess oil, resulting in soggy fish pies)

Using a slotted spoon, remove the fish pie and place them on paper towels.