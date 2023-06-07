DIY Recipes: How to make fried doughnuts

Ingredients for making fried doughnuts

1/2 cup warm water

2 and 1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast

1/4 cup sugar

2 eggs, lightly beaten

3/4 cup warm milk

1/2 cup melted butter

1/2 teaspoon salt

5 cups all-purpose flour

Oil

Sugar, for rolling the fried doughnuts

Method for making fired doughnuts

In a large mixing bowl, combine warm water, yeast and 1 teaspoon of sugar. Stir and let sit for 5 minutes, until the mixture is frothy. Add the remaining sugar, milk, butter, egg and salt.

Add the flour gradually while stirring, adding only enough just until the dough gathers in the centre of the bowl.

Turn the dough over onto a floured board and knead until the dough is smooth and elastic. To knead, use your palms to push the dough down and away from you, then fold it inwards. Push out the dough again then fold. Repeat until the dough is adequately kneaded.

Shape the kneaded dough into a ball. Place it in a bowl and cover with a clean towel. Let it rise for 1 and 1/2 hours until doubled in size.

After rising, divide the dough into 2 equal portions.

On a floured board, roll out one portion until it is 1/4 inch thick. Use a doughnut cutter that is 3 inches in diameter to cut out as many doughnuts ( and holes) as you can from the dough.

Place cut-out doughnuts, together with the holes on individual pre-cut parchment papers, and set them on a large tray or plate.

Fold the scrap and re-roll, then cut out more doughnuts as possible. Repeat with the other half of the dough.

On medium heat, heat about 2-3 inches of oil to 375 F in a heavy-bottomed pan.

Carefully lower a few doughnuts at a time into the oil, Cook on one side for 2-3 minutes, or until golden. Then cook on the other side for 1 minute or less, until golden. Drain fried doughnuts on a wire rack set over a large tray, or on paper towels.