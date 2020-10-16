Although we call them kenkey, they have some slight difference in its preparation. While plantain leaves are used in preparing the Fante Kenkey with no salt added, dried corn leaves are used in the preparation of Ga kenkey with the addition of salt.

Today, we focus on how to make Ga komi.

Ingredients

3 cups white cornmeal

1 tablespoon cornstarch

3 cups warm water (at 100 F)

1 teaspoon salt

Dried corn leaves

Method