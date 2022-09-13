RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY recipes: How to make Garden egg stew

Garden egg stew is a popular stew in Ghana commonly served with Ampesi.

Garden egg stew
Garden egg stew

It is delicious and easy to make.

Ingredients

9 garden eggs

8 large tomatoes or 1 can of tomato puree

2 large white onions

1 tablespoon of red pepper powder

1 habanero pepper

1 teaspoon of nutmeg

1 (grated) small ginger root

1/2 lb of steamed or dried fish

1 cup of dried shrimp

1 cup of palm oil

Salt ( to taste)

Method

Boil the garden eggs for 12-15 minutes, then remove the skin and seeds.

Dice the garden eggs and place them in a bowl.

Heat palm oil in a cooking pot for about three to five minutes over medium heat.

Dice one onion and fry for three minutes.

Add pepper powder and nutmeg to frying onions and let simmer for three minutes.

Add dried shrimp to the frying onions.

Blend tomatoes, habanero pepper and another onion, then add.

Let the sauce simmer for about 15 minutes on medium heat.

Add one cup of water to the sauce and let simmer for another 20 minutes.

Add the fish and diced garden eggs to the sauce and mix well.

Let the stew simmer for another 30-40 minutes on low heat.

