Garlic Butter Rice is the perfect side for any meal.

Ingredients

6-8 cloves garlic

2-3 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 ½ teaspoons garlic minced

4 tablespoons butter

1½ cups white rice

2 ½ cups chicken broth

¼-½ cup scallions finely sliced

Salt

White pepper

Method

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic slices and saute, moving constantly, until golden and crisp. Transfer to paper towels to drain.

Pour out excess oil then return to the stove.

Add 2 tablespoons butter. Once melted, add garlic. Cook for 1 ½ minute or until the garlic starts to turn light golden and the butter is well infused with garlic flavour.

Add rice, stir to coat in garlic butter.

Add broth, place lid on the saucepan. Bring to simmer then immediately turn down to medium-low.

Cook for 12 – 15 minutes or until liquid is all absorbed by the rice. Tilt saucepan to check.

Remove from the stove but leave the lid on. Rest for 10 minutes.

Fluff with a fork, transfer into a serving bowl. Stir through remaining butter and scallions, or garnish as per photos. Sprinkle with crispy garlic, salt, and pepper.

Serve.