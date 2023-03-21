DIY Recipes: How to make Kwahu nsusua (Turkey berries) abomu

Ingredients

200g Kwahu Nsusua (Turkey berries)

1 medium salted tilapia (Koobi)

Momone (Salted fish)

5 fresh pepper

1 medium spring onion

1/4 cup of roasted groundnut

1/4 cup of Palm oil

1 medium Avocado

3 pieces of boiled eggs

Seasoning

Salt to taste

Method

Cut the stalk off the turkey berries, wash in salt solution and bring to a boil over medium heat for 7 minutes and set aside. Wash the Koobi (salted tilapia) and bring to a boil for 10 minutes and set aside.

Pour scotch bonnet pepper into an earthenware bowl, add diced onion and grind into a smooth mixture. Add roasted groundnut, seasoning and grind. Add the cooked turkey berries and grind them into a smooth mixture.

Heat palm oil in a saucepan over medium heat, add the Momone, and sliced onion and stir until translucent.

Take off the heat and pour on the ground turkey berries mixture. Stir to mix evenly and add salt to taste.