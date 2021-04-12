RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Mackerel and Herrings Mpotopoto

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Mpotopoto is homely, comforting and heavenly.

Mackerel and Herrings Mpotopoto

Pulse Ghana

Slow-cooked cocoyam with smoked herrings and mackerel, Mpotopoto is a real comfort food any time, any day.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

1 kg cocoyam

3 medium-sized tomatoes

1 large onion

Pepper as required

Momoni as required Optional

½ medium-sized smoked mackerel

5 large smoked herrings

1 teaspoon grounded dried fish

1 teaspoon grounded dried shrimp

1/2 cup palm oil

5 cups water or as required

Method

Peel and cut coco-yam into bite sizes. Remove the skin of the mackerel and herrings and break them into bite sizes. Wash coco-yam and put into a medium saucepan. Add tomatoes, onion and pepper, momoni and water. Put on medium heat to boil for about five to six minutes.

Remove tomatoes, onions and pepper into a bowl and add in herrings, mackerel, grounded shrimp, fish and salt. Reduce heat to low and let it simmer slowly.

As coco-yam is simmering, blend or grind the tomatoes, pepper and onions and put it back into the simmering coco-yam. Simmer for about fifteen to twenty minutes till tender. Add in palm oil and stir.

Simmer for additional two or three minutes and serve.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Bob Pixel, Stonebwoy, Adina and all winners from Entertainment Achievement Awards 2021

Ashanti Region: Missing children found dead inside pastor's car

Angry pastor takes off facemask to blast members over small offertory (video)

Trending

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

3 home remedies for vaginal thrush

Vaginal infections(Young Women's Health)