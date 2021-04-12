DIY Recipes: How to make Mackerel and Herrings Mpotopoto

Slow-cooked cocoyam with smoked herrings and mackerel, Mpotopoto is a real comfort food any time, any day.
Mpotopoto is homely, comforting and heavenly.
Ingredients
1 kg cocoyam
3 medium-sized tomatoes
1 large onion
Pepper as required
Momoni as required Optional
½ medium-sized smoked mackerel
5 large smoked herrings
1 teaspoon grounded dried fish
1 teaspoon grounded dried shrimp
1/2 cup palm oil
5 cups water or as required
Method
Peel and cut coco-yam into bite sizes. Remove the skin of the mackerel and herrings and break them into bite sizes. Wash coco-yam and put into a medium saucepan. Add tomatoes, onion and pepper, momoni and water. Put on medium heat to boil for about five to six minutes.
Remove tomatoes, onions and pepper into a bowl and add in herrings, mackerel, grounded shrimp, fish and salt. Reduce heat to low and let it simmer slowly.
As coco-yam is simmering, blend or grind the tomatoes, pepper and onions and put it back into the simmering coco-yam. Simmer for about fifteen to twenty minutes till tender. Add in palm oil and stir.
Simmer for additional two or three minutes and serve.
