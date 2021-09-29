DIY Recipes: How to make Oven-roasted garden egg stew

Ingredients

10-15 Garden eggs small

3 tablespoons Oil

1 cup Chopped onions

2 cloves Garlic

1 teaspoon Curry powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon pepper flakes

400 g Chopped tomatoes (1 can)

1 tablespoon Chopped fresh thyme or half teaspoon dried thyme

200 g King prawns (1 cup)

Salt to taste

Method

Preheat the oven to 220 °C.

Line a baking pan with foil to stop the garden egg from sticking. Cut the stalks off the garden eggs, cut them into half and place them on the baking pan. Sprinkle some salt and cover with foil.

Place into the oven.

Allow to cook for around 15 mins.

Bring out of the oven and pour in a bowl. Use a potato masher or fork to mash the garden eggs properly.

While the garden eggs are in the oven, heat up the oil in a pan under medium heat.

Add the onions and cook until translucent.

Pour in the garlic, curry powder, smoked paprika and pepper flakes. Stir continuously for 30 secs.

Add chopped tomatoes and thyme. Cover the pan and allow to simmer for 10 mins. Stir a few times to prevent sticking.

Add the prawns and the mashed garden eggs with some salt. Mix well and cover the pan for another 5 mins under low heat