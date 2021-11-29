You can make this recipe in under 15 minutes.
DIY Recipes: How to make Peanut butter at home
This peanut butter recipe is so simple to make.
Ingredients
2 cups (300 grams) unsalted shelled peanuts
Pinch to 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1 to 2 teaspoons honey
1 to 3 teaspoons peanut or vegetable oil, if needed
Method
Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Add the nuts to a round or square cake pan (or rimmed baking sheet).
Roast nuts for 3 minutes, shake pan then roast another 3 to 5 minutes or until the nuts are lightly browned and smell nutty (careful, they can burn quickly). Let cool until you can handle them.
If you are making crunchy peanut butter, add 1/3 cup of the roasted peanuts to the bowl of a food processor. Pulse 6 to 8 times, or until the peanuts are chopped into very small pieces. Transfer chopped peanuts to a bowl and reserve for later.
Add the roasted peanuts to the bowl of a food processor. Process 1 minute then scrape sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula. Process another 2 to 3 minutes until the peanut butter is shiny and smooth.
Add your desired amount of salt and honey then process until combined. (We add 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1 1/2 teaspoons of honey). Check the consistency, if it seems too thick, add oil, a teaspoon at a time, until you are happy with it. For crunchy peanut butter, stir in the reserved peanuts.
