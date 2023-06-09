ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make Pinkaso

Berlinda Entsie

Pinkaso is a light crunchy, spiced, fried flour dumpling that’s synonymous with the Hausas from Ghana.

Pinkaso
Pinkaso

Pinkaso is a Hausa savoury fried dumpling. It is served as an accompaniment to a main meal.

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon instant yeast

1/2 onion, chopped

2 green scotch bonnet pepper, chopped

Vegetable Oil for frying

In a large bowl, combine together flour, salt and yeast.

Blend the pepper and onion with 200mls of lukewarm until it forms a paste.

Stir in the blended mixture to the flour mixture until well combined using your hand or wooden spatula. Mix until a dough is formed. The dough shouldn’t be too hard or too soft.

Cover the bowl with an aluminium foil or wet towel and set aside for 2-3 hours. This is done to double the size of the dough.

Pour some oil into the frying pan and heat it for a while.

Wash your hands in water and punch the dough to remove the air. Fetch some of the dough for frying

Use your thumb to create a hole in the middle of the dough and fry in the hot oil.

Remove from oil when it becomes golden brown and drain the oil using tissue paper or a sieve.

Berlinda Entsie
