Pinkaso is a Hausa savoury fried dumpling. It is served as an accompaniment to a main meal.
DIY Recipes: How to make Pinkaso
Pinkaso is a light crunchy, spiced, fried flour dumpling that’s synonymous with the Hausas from Ghana.
Recommended articles
Ingredients for making Pinkaso
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon instant yeast
1/2 onion, chopped
2 green scotch bonnet pepper, chopped
Vegetable Oil for frying
Method for making Pinkaso
In a large bowl, combine together flour, salt and yeast.
Blend the pepper and onion with 200mls of lukewarm until it forms a paste.
Stir in the blended mixture to the flour mixture until well combined using your hand or wooden spatula. Mix until a dough is formed. The dough shouldn’t be too hard or too soft.
Cover the bowl with an aluminium foil or wet towel and set aside for 2-3 hours. This is done to double the size of the dough.
Pour some oil into the frying pan and heat it for a while.
Wash your hands in water and punch the dough to remove the air. Fetch some of the dough for frying
Use your thumb to create a hole in the middle of the dough and fry in the hot oil.
Remove from oil when it becomes golden brown and drain the oil using tissue paper or a sieve.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh