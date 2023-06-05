ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make plantain crepes

Berlinda Entsie

These plantain crepes are rich, tender, and delicious.

Plantain crepes

Plantain crepes are like flour crepes but with a sweet plantain taste. It is good for breakfast or make it for dessert with coconut sauce.

1 ripe plantain

1½ cup milk

1 cup soft flour

½ tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon ground nutmeg

1 egg

1 tablespoons vanilla essence

2 tablespoons Sugar

20g Butter (For Frying)

Mix the flour with salt and nutmeg, then pour in the blended mixture, add egg, milk, vanilla essence, and sugar and whisk into a light batter.

Grease a crepe pan with butter and scoop a ladle full of the batter onto it.

Fry for 2 minutes until the edges of the crepe turn golden brown, then flip and let it fry for another 2 minutes.

Serve with drizzling coconut sauce or syrup on it and sprinkle some pomegranate seeds on it for garnish.

