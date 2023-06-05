Plantain crepes are like flour crepes but with a sweet plantain taste. It is good for breakfast or make it for dessert with coconut sauce.
DIY Recipes: How to make plantain crepes
These plantain crepes are rich, tender, and delicious.
Ingredients for making plantain crepes
1 ripe plantain
1½ cup milk
1 cup soft flour
½ tablespoon salt
1 tablespoon ground nutmeg
1 egg
1 tablespoons vanilla essence
2 tablespoons Sugar
20g Butter (For Frying)
Method for making plantain crepes
Mix the flour with salt and nutmeg, then pour in the blended mixture, add egg, milk, vanilla essence, and sugar and whisk into a light batter.
Grease a crepe pan with butter and scoop a ladle full of the batter onto it.
Fry for 2 minutes until the edges of the crepe turn golden brown, then flip and let it fry for another 2 minutes.
Serve with drizzling coconut sauce or syrup on it and sprinkle some pomegranate seeds on it for garnish.
