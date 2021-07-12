RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Plantain pancakes

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

This recipe is rich, tender, and delicious

Plantain pancakes
Plantain pancakes

Plantain pancakes are like pancakes but with a sweet plantain taste. It is good for breakfast or make it for dessert with coconut sauce.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

2 medium overly ripe plantains 1 cup puree

1 1/2 cups flour

2/3- cup milk

3/4 cup water (add more if too thick)

¼ cup sugar adjust to taste

5 eggs

1/3 cup melted butter

1- teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 -1 teaspoon nutmeg

½ cup oil optional

Method

Cut up peeled plantains. Add to blender and blend until pureed. You may do so with a potato masher. Then add the rest of the ingredients and pulse several times until all the ingredients have thoroughly mixed. Scrape the sides if need be and do one last pulse.

Let the batter rest for about 30 mins or more in the refrigerator or overnight.

Heat a skillet or a non-stick frying pan then lightly coat the hot pan with vegetable oil, cooking spray, or clarified butter. Then pour about a ½ cup of batter depending on your fry pan or skillet. Tilt the pan so the batter spreads across the bottom of the pan. Cook the pancake for about 1 minute on each side, or until the bottom is light brown.

Serve hot with coconut sauce, cinnamon sugar, powder sugar or syrup.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Palm Wine: The health benefits of this drink will amaze you

Palm Wine: The health benefits of this drink will amaze you [Leadership]

Palm Kernel Oil: The health benefits of this organic product are priceless

Palm Kernel Oil: The health benefits of this organic product are priceless [Global]

If a man truly loves you, he'll never do these 7 things to you

Happy in love. [Credit - Shutterstock]

Going through a hoe phase could be really good for you

How to recognise a guy in his hoe phase (Elite Daily)