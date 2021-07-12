DIY Recipes: How to make Plantain pancakes

Ingredients

2 medium overly ripe plantains 1 cup puree

1 1/2 cups flour

2/3- cup milk

3/4 cup water (add more if too thick)

¼ cup sugar adjust to taste

5 eggs

1/3 cup melted butter

1- teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 -1 teaspoon nutmeg

½ cup oil optional

Method

Cut up peeled plantains. Add to blender and blend until pureed. You may do so with a potato masher. Then add the rest of the ingredients and pulse several times until all the ingredients have thoroughly mixed. Scrape the sides if need be and do one last pulse.

Let the batter rest for about 30 mins or more in the refrigerator or overnight.

Heat a skillet or a non-stick frying pan then lightly coat the hot pan with vegetable oil, cooking spray, or clarified butter. Then pour about a ½ cup of batter depending on your fry pan or skillet. Tilt the pan so the batter spreads across the bottom of the pan. Cook the pancake for about 1 minute on each side, or until the bottom is light brown.