RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Potato pancakes

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

These pancakes are really nice served as a brunch.

Potato pancakes
Potato pancakes

Leftover mashed potatoes are transformed into cheesy, savoury pancakes with a fluffy interior and a crispy exterior.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

2 cups leftover mashed potatoes

1 large egg

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons minced chives

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup neutral oil, or butter, for frying

Sour cream, for serving

Method

In a medium bowl, combine the mashed potatoes, egg, all-purpose flour, chives, cheese, salt, and pepper.

It’s okay if the mixture is slightly sticky, but it should hold its shape if you form it into a patty in your hand. If it is very sticky or runs at all, then add more flour 1 tablespoon at a time until you reach the desired texture.

Place a few paper towels on a large plate. You will transfer the pancakes to the paper towel-lined plate as you fry them.

In a large skillet over medium heat, add the oil.

Once the oil reaches 325°F or it sizzles when you sprinkle a little flour into it, start forming your pancakes. You will form and fry as you go.

Lightly wet your hands, to prevent the potato mixture from sticking. Measure out about 1/4 cup of the pancake mixture and form it into a disk about 1/2-inch thick in your hands.

Place the pancake in the skillet and repeat until you have 4-5 pancakes in the skillet. Fry the pancakes for 3-4 minutes per side until they are browned and crispy.

Flip once and cook for an additional 3-4 minutes on the second side.

Transfer the potato pancakes from the pan to the paper towel-lined sheet. Repeat until all the potato pancakes have been formed and fried.

Serve warm with a dollop of sour cream.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

DIY Recipes: How to make the best Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

Pulse Picks: 10 vacations spots in Ghana to enjoy the holidays

10 vacations spots in Ghana to enjoy the holidays in 2021

DIY Recipes: How to make the best Chicken salad

Chicken salad