DIY Recipes: How to make Potato pancakes

Ingredients

2 cups leftover mashed potatoes

1 large egg

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons minced chives

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup neutral oil, or butter, for frying

Sour cream, for serving

Method

In a medium bowl, combine the mashed potatoes, egg, all-purpose flour, chives, cheese, salt, and pepper.

It’s okay if the mixture is slightly sticky, but it should hold its shape if you form it into a patty in your hand. If it is very sticky or runs at all, then add more flour 1 tablespoon at a time until you reach the desired texture.

Place a few paper towels on a large plate. You will transfer the pancakes to the paper towel-lined plate as you fry them.

In a large skillet over medium heat, add the oil.

Once the oil reaches 325°F or it sizzles when you sprinkle a little flour into it, start forming your pancakes. You will form and fry as you go.

Lightly wet your hands, to prevent the potato mixture from sticking. Measure out about 1/4 cup of the pancake mixture and form it into a disk about 1/2-inch thick in your hands.

Place the pancake in the skillet and repeat until you have 4-5 pancakes in the skillet. Fry the pancakes for 3-4 minutes per side until they are browned and crispy.

Flip once and cook for an additional 3-4 minutes on the second side.

Transfer the potato pancakes from the pan to the paper towel-lined sheet. Repeat until all the potato pancakes have been formed and fried.