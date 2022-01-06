Leftover mashed potatoes are transformed into cheesy, savoury pancakes with a fluffy interior and a crispy exterior.
DIY Recipes: How to make Potato pancakes
These pancakes are really nice served as a brunch.
Ingredients
2 cups leftover mashed potatoes
1 large egg
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons minced chives
1 cup grated cheddar cheese
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 cup neutral oil, or butter, for frying
Sour cream, for serving
Method
In a medium bowl, combine the mashed potatoes, egg, all-purpose flour, chives, cheese, salt, and pepper.
It’s okay if the mixture is slightly sticky, but it should hold its shape if you form it into a patty in your hand. If it is very sticky or runs at all, then add more flour 1 tablespoon at a time until you reach the desired texture.
Place a few paper towels on a large plate. You will transfer the pancakes to the paper towel-lined plate as you fry them.
In a large skillet over medium heat, add the oil.
Once the oil reaches 325°F or it sizzles when you sprinkle a little flour into it, start forming your pancakes. You will form and fry as you go.
Lightly wet your hands, to prevent the potato mixture from sticking. Measure out about 1/4 cup of the pancake mixture and form it into a disk about 1/2-inch thick in your hands.
Place the pancake in the skillet and repeat until you have 4-5 pancakes in the skillet. Fry the pancakes for 3-4 minutes per side until they are browned and crispy.
Flip once and cook for an additional 3-4 minutes on the second side.
Transfer the potato pancakes from the pan to the paper towel-lined sheet. Repeat until all the potato pancakes have been formed and fried.
Serve warm with a dollop of sour cream.
