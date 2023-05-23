DIY Recipes: How to make soya bean kebab

Ingredients for making soya bean kebab

1 cup of soya bean

3 tablespoons of Nigari

1 cup of Khebab powder(mixed with spices).

Tin tomatoes gravy.

Sliced onions and green pepper.

Method for making soya bean kebab

Clear the soya bean of foreign materials and soak for 3-4 hours. Then wash the beans, drain the water off and grind the beans to a smooth paste.

Add a bucket of water to the grinded soya beans and mix thoroughly. Sieve the mixture through a fine net and squeeze out the liquid in the mixture into a container.

Add half a bucket of water to the remaining chaff and sieve again in addition to the first sieved liquid. Pour the sieved liquid into a suitable pot and put it on fire for about 30 minutes.

After 30 minutes of boiling, liquefy the white in water and add Nigari to the boiling liquid from the sieved soya bean on fire. Then curdle for about 2 minutes.

Take the content off the fire and put in a cloth that can strain the water out and then tie the mouth of the cloth. Hold the sack and then press it to drain all the water from it.

Flatten the content in the sack and put it on a table under a heavyweight for about 1 hour or even more to drain the remaining water out of the substance.

Place the drained flattened soya bean from the sack on a table. Cut it into desired shapes with a knife.

Prepare a salt solution and dip the cut soya cake through it.

Fry it in cooking oil till the colour turn brown. Then you can remove them from the fire.