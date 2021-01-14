You can use whatever you like, but the main things that make it good are the tomatoes and cucumbers.

Ingredients

1 cucumber, peeled and chopped

2 fresh tomatoes, chopped

2 green onion, minced

1 red bell pepper, chopped

5 radishes, chopped

1 small jicama, peeled and julienned

5 romaine lettuce leaves, torn into bite-size pieces

1 clove garlic, minced

1 ½ tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon pomegranate juice

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon chopped fresh dill

1 teaspoon chopped fresh basil

1 ½ teaspoons water

Method

Toss together the cucumber, tomato, onion, pepper, radish, jicama, and lettuce in a large salad bowl.

Whisk together the garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, pomegranate juice, salt, pepper, dill, basil, and water in a small bowl.

Drizzle dressing over the salad just before serving.