RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make the perfect Ademe soup

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Ademe soup is very a popular West African dish.

Ademe soup
Ademe soup Pulse Ghana

These leaves are rich in Folic Acid, Beta-Carotene, Vitamin C and has over 30 vitamins and minerals.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

4 packs of frozen Jutes leave or 4 cups of frozen boiled Jute leaves

2pounds of precooked assorted meats

Lanhoin (fermented salted fish) or bouillon cube

2 tablespoons of ginger paste

4 tablespoons of onion paste

2 tablespoons of black pepper

4 scotch bonnet or green habanero.

Method

Thaw your frozen jute leaves.

Gently chop the leaves in a food processor.

Pour the chop leaves in a pot on medium heat.

Add the lanolin, ginger and onion puree and stir to combine.

Beat the leave with your spoon to help release the slim texture of the leaves.

Let it cook for 2 to 3 minutes stirring occasionally until the Ademe becomes smooth and viscous.

Add your assorted meat cook for about 3 to 5 minutes.

Salt to taste. Add the hot peppers and sliced onion and black pepper cook for 2 minutes.

Serve.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 ways to give your girlfriend assurance [Credit Pinterest]

5 ways to be romantic in a long distance relationship

Long distance relationships are feared because of the physical intimacy it yanks from partners [Credit: Shutterstock]

5 unhealthy compromises you shouldn't make for a relationship

5 unhealthy compromises you should not make for a relationship [Credit: Overland]