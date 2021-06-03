DIY Recipes: How to make the perfect Ademe soup

These leaves are rich in Folic Acid, Beta-Carotene, Vitamin C and has over 30 vitamins and minerals.
Ademe soup is very a popular West African dish.
Ingredients
4 packs of frozen Jutes leave or 4 cups of frozen boiled Jute leaves
2pounds of precooked assorted meats
Lanhoin (fermented salted fish) or bouillon cube
2 tablespoons of ginger paste
4 tablespoons of onion paste
2 tablespoons of black pepper
4 scotch bonnet or green habanero.
Method
Thaw your frozen jute leaves.
Gently chop the leaves in a food processor.
Pour the chop leaves in a pot on medium heat.
Add the lanolin, ginger and onion puree and stir to combine.
Beat the leave with your spoon to help release the slim texture of the leaves.
Let it cook for 2 to 3 minutes stirring occasionally until the Ademe becomes smooth and viscous.
Add your assorted meat cook for about 3 to 5 minutes.
Salt to taste. Add the hot peppers and sliced onion and black pepper cook for 2 minutes.
Serve.
