These are the most flavorful crispy roast potatoes you'll ever make.

Ingredients

1/2 teaspoon (4g) baking soda

4 pounds (about 2kg) russet or Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into quarters, sixths, or eighths, depending on size (see note)

5 tablespoons (75ml) extra-virgin olive oil, duck fat, goose fat, or beef fat

A small handful picked rosemary leaves, finely chopped

3 medium cloves garlic, minced

Freshly ground black pepper

A small handful of fresh parsley leaves, minced

Salt

Method