DIY Recipes: How to make the perfect Ghanaian Apapransa

Ingredients

Roasted cornmeal

3 Onions (more)

1 Tomato

2-3 Peppers

Momoni (fermented, stinky or stockfish)

Powdered shrimps

Deboned herrings

Smoked salmon

Palm oil

Precooked Crabs (clean and cook with salt and water)

Seasoning salt (optional)

Salt

Method

Add some palm oil to your pot, add the fermented fish and fry on moderate heat. Add in some sliced onions, fry till translucent.

Blend the pepper and onions, then add. Stir and let it cook for about 5mins or when all the water evaporates.

Dice or slice in the tomato and stir. Immediately add the deboned herrings. Stir and let it cook. Not forgetting to stir occasionally.

When the tomato is almost done cooking and the smoked mackerel. Add the shrimp powder. Add the crabs. Add in the seasoning salt and salt to taste

When the stew is fully cooked, about 20 minutes, take out the crabs and scoop some of the stew and set aside. Add some water to the stew in the pot, taste for salt. Cover and bring to a boil

Divide and set some of the boiled base on the side

Take your roasted corn flour and gently add to the base while stirring continuously as you will do to konkonte.

You will alternately add the flour and the soup you set on the side (a bit of cornflour and a bit of the sauce in turns) until it’s well incorporated. When you run out of the base you can add water to your desired consistency.