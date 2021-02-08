This recipe is quick and very easy to prepare.

Ingredients

250 g spaghetti

4 large eggs

2 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 ½ inch ginger

2 large garlic

4 medium carrots

1 red onion

1 ½ green bell pepper

1 tablespoon dark soy sauce

1 teaspoon water

Salt as required

½ green part of spring onion for garnish

Method

Boil spaghetti with generous amount of salt in water till cooked or as per package instructions. Strain with colander and run over with cold water and set aside.

Whiles the spaghetti is boiling, mince the ginger and garlic, slice the onion and bell pepper, julienne the carrots and chop the spring onion

Crack eggs together, season with about a pinch of salt and set aside.

Heat one tablespoon of oil in a wok, add in eggs and scramble it. Pour into a bowl.

Put the other one tablespoon of oil in the wok, add in ginger and garlic and stir till fragrant.

Add in bell pepper, onions and carrots and stir fry for about three to four minutes.

Add in spaghetti and stir in. As spaghetti is on fire mix one teaspoon of water with soy sauce. Sprinkle on spaghetti and gradually stir till blended.

Fold in the scrambled eggs, garnish with spring onions and serve hot.