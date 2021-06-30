DIY Recipes: How to make the perfect Ghanaian beef stew

Ingredients

1-2 pound stew beef, cut into small pieces

1/2 -1 cup oil (Canola, Vegetable or Corn), adjust as needed

1 medium yellow onion

4 Roma tomatoes, they are less acidic

4 peeled garlic cloves

¼ cup chopped parsley

3-4 tablespoon celery leaves

½ -1 scotch bonnet pepper, optional

1-2 basil leaves

1 teaspoon fresh thyme

1 canned tomatoes sauce, 14 ounce

½ teaspoon curry powder

1 teaspoon white pepper

1-2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 tablespoon Maggie powder or beef bouillon powder

1-2 green onion, sliced

Salt to taste

Method

Boil beef with salt, pepper and some chopped onions in a medium pot until tender. It will take approximately 30 minutes or more, depending on the cut of beef and how you like your beef cooked. I sometimes use the pressure cooker to shorten the process. Reserve the stock for later use.

Add 1 cup oil to the pot/pan and brown the beef for about 5-10 minutes. Remove and set aside.

In a blender, blend the onions, tomatoes, garlic, parsley, celery, thyme, basil and scotch bonnet pepper

Gently pour the blend of puree ingredients, and tomatoes puree in the saucepan, add curry powder, white pepper, smoked paprika and bouillon powder bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for about 30 minutes.

Then return browned beef and simmer for another 10 to 15 minutes.

Stir the pot frequently to prevent the sauce from sticking to the pot. -Occasionally adding beef stock or water as needed to prevent burns

Finally, add green onions. Adjust seasonings, sauce consistency with water/stock and salt.