This Chicken light soup is packed with immune boosting properties.
Ingredients
1 pound cut chicken
3 fresh whole tomatoes
1 large onion
2 cups water
1 small cube of tolobeef (salted beef)
4 tablespoon fresh or dry pepper
4 fresh cloves
Fresh ginger and garlic paste /powder
Fresh chopped parsley (optional)
Salt
Method
- Season chicken with blended ginger, garlic, parsley and one Maggi cube.
- Allow it to simmer for 30 minutes
- Bring chicken and marinate, add 1/2 cup water to steam.
- Add your salted beef, fresh tomato, onions and pepper.
- When nicely steamed, add more water to boil for 35 minutes.
- Take out your vegetables, blend, sieve and drain back into the soup, add salt, cloves and allow to simmer.
- Serve chicken light soup with Fufu, Rice, Banku, etc.