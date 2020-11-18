This Chicken light soup is packed with immune boosting properties.

Ingredients

1 pound cut chicken

3 fresh whole tomatoes

1 large onion

2 cups water

1 small cube of tolobeef (salted beef)

4 tablespoon fresh or dry pepper

4 fresh cloves

Fresh ginger and garlic paste /powder

Fresh chopped parsley (optional)

Salt

Method

  • Season chicken with blended ginger, garlic, parsley and one Maggi cube.
  • Allow it to simmer for 30 minutes
  • Bring chicken and marinate, add 1/2 cup water to steam.
  • Add your salted beef, fresh tomato, onions and pepper.
  • When nicely steamed, add more water to boil for 35 minutes.
  • Take out your vegetables, blend, sieve and drain back into the soup, add salt, cloves and allow to simmer.
  • Serve chicken light soup with Fufu, Rice, Banku, etc.