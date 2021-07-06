DIY Recipes: How to make the perfect homemade Coconut milk

Ingredients

1 coconut

1 ½ - 2 cups water

Method

Hit hard the middle of a coconut with a blunt side of a cleaver or hammer, just enough to crack it. Rotate the coconut, continuing to hit it at the centre with the hammer or cleaver. It will split in two eventually at the centre.

Place it in the oven for about 10 minutes at 350 degrees F to facilitate the removal of the flesh from the shell. Let it cool. Use a spoon to remove the coconut from the shell.

Using a sharp knife or a potato peeler, peel the skin off the coconut or you can chop it without peeling.

Blend coconut in a blender on high into a fine consistency.