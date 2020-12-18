It's enjoyed with Hausa Koko for breakfast and also as a savoury snack.
Ingredients
225g of self-raising flour
185 ml of lukewarm water
7g of dry yeast
1 medium finely diced Onions
1 quartered large Onion
2 finely diced green chillies
Half a teaspoon of salt
500 ml of Sunflower oil for frying
200 ml of water for dipping in your fingers.
Method
In a bowl add the salt, flour and yeast. Mix everything together till well combined.
Blend half the chillies, the water and quartered onion into a smooth paste
Using a wooden spatula or clean hands, gently add the spiced warm water and mix till you have a sticky glossy thick paste. Add the finely chopped onions and remaining chillies and mix till well combined.
Cover the bowl with a cling film and place it in a warm place to proof. This should take 45 minutes to an hour. Your mixture is ready when it's doubled up in size.
Fill a wok or saucepan with the Sunflower oil and place on medium heat till hot.
Place a bowl of water next to you, as it’s needed for shaping the Pinkaso into a ring format.
Dip your fingers in the bowl of water and scoop a handful of the dough. Create a hole in the middle using your thumb. Carefully drop the mixture into the oil and repeat the process till the Wok is full.
Fry the Pinkaso for 3 minutes on each side and place on a blotted Kitchen paper to get rid of any excess oil.
Serve immediately with Hausa Koko or any beverage of your choice.