It's enjoyed with Hausa Koko for breakfast and also as a savoury snack.

Ingredients

225g of self-raising flour

185 ml of lukewarm water

7g of dry yeast

1 medium finely diced Onions

1 quartered large Onion

2 finely diced green chillies

Half a teaspoon of salt

500 ml of Sunflower oil for frying

200 ml of water for dipping in your fingers.

Method

In a bowl add the salt, flour and yeast. Mix everything together till well combined.

Blend half the chillies, the water and quartered onion into a smooth paste

Using a wooden spatula or clean hands, gently add the spiced warm water and mix till you have a sticky glossy thick paste. Add the finely chopped onions and remaining chillies and mix till well combined.

Cover the bowl with a cling film and place it in a warm place to proof. This should take 45 minutes to an hour. Your mixture is ready when it's doubled up in size.

Fill a wok or saucepan with the Sunflower oil and place on medium heat till hot.

Place a bowl of water next to you, as it’s needed for shaping the Pinkaso into a ring format.

Dip your fingers in the bowl of water and scoop a handful of the dough. Create a hole in the middle using your thumb. Carefully drop the mixture into the oil and repeat the process till the Wok is full.

Fry the Pinkaso for 3 minutes on each side and place on a blotted Kitchen paper to get rid of any excess oil.

Serve immediately with Hausa Koko or any beverage of your choice.