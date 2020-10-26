The smoked tuna gives the stew this unusual smokey taste.
Ingredients
1 medium-sized smoked tuna
1 medium-sized cabbage
2 medium-sized onions
8 tomatoes
2 cloves garlic
1/2 - 1 teaspoon rosemary
3-4 tablespoon vegetable oil
Salt and pepper as required
Method
- Dice tomatoes, slice onions, crush or chop garlic and cut cabbage into desired sizes. Break tuna into desired sizes.
- Heat oil in a saucepan on medium heat. Add in onions and garlic, fry till onions are translucent. Add diced tomatoes, pepper and rosemary and let it cook for about 5 minutes.
- Add tuna and cabbage and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes. Taste and adjust for salt.