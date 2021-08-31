DIY Recipes: How to make Tomatoes Abomu with a touch of peanuts

Ingredients

1 large charred Tomato

2 medium sized Shallots or Onions

1 Habanero Chilli or 10 Pettie Belle Chillies (Kpakposhito) or any Chilli you have available

50g of roasted Peanuts or 2 tablespoonfuls of Peanut butter / Groundnut paste

100g of boiled Salted Fish (to get rid of the excess Salt)

4 tablespoonfuls of spiced Palm Oil (Zomi)

1 tin Sardine in oil (optional)

2 boiled Eggs (optional)

4 chopped Green chilled for garnishing (optional)

Salt to taste

Method

Add the tomatoes, onion, pepper and koobi to the pot and add just enough water to steam.

Steam until they are tender. Turn off the heat and keep any remaining water left after the steaming.

Place the chilli, onion and a piece of the koobi in an asanka (earthenware mortar) and mash it with the pestle.

Add the tomatoes to the mortar. Mash until it is well incorporated with the onion mixture.

Add the peanuts or peanut paste and mash well into the mixture. If it is too thick, loosen it up with a bit of water from the steaming process.

Add sardine and boiled eggs and then salt to taste.

Heat palm oil and pour it on the mashed ingredients.