These are tossed with turmeric and oven-roasted to crisp perfection.

Ingredients

1 yellow onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, sliced or minced

5 tubes of potatoes

1/2 Tablespoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 Tablespoon curry powder, optional

3–4 Tablespoons olive oil

Method

Preheat oven to 375º.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, combine onion, garlic, potatoes, seasonings, and olive oil. Mix to combine until all of the potatoes are well-coated.

Pour the potatoes onto the baking sheet.

Bake for 30-35 minutes, removing every 10 minutes to stir and toss the potatoes for even baking.

Serve.