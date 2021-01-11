These are tossed with turmeric and oven-roasted to crisp perfection.
Ingredients
1 yellow onion, chopped
4 cloves garlic, sliced or minced
5 tubes of potatoes
1/2 Tablespoon turmeric powder
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 Tablespoon curry powder, optional
3–4 Tablespoons olive oil
Method
Preheat oven to 375º.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a large bowl, combine onion, garlic, potatoes, seasonings, and olive oil. Mix to combine until all of the potatoes are well-coated.
Pour the potatoes onto the baking sheet.
Bake for 30-35 minutes, removing every 10 minutes to stir and toss the potatoes for even baking.
Serve.