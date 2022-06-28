RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Vegetable pancakes

Berlinda Entsie

This recipe is a healthy recipe that is cooked using just a few drops of oil.

Vegetables pancakes
Vegetables pancakes

Looking for healthy recipes, then add this easy-to-make recipe to your list.

Ingredients

1 cup semolina

1/2 cup water

1 small capsicum (green pepper)

salt as required

2 tablespoon coriander leaves

1/2 cup yoghurt (curd)

1 small carrot

1 medium onion

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Tablespoon vegetable oil

Method

Add semolina to a bowl. Now add curd and water to it. Add salt and black pepper to the mixture. Mix well to prepare a batter.

Now chop all the veggies finely and add to the sooji mixture. Now add chopped coriander leaves and mix well. Your batter is now ready.

Heat a non-stick pan and smear 1/2 tsp oil in a pan. Now add 2 ladles of batter to the pan. Spread a bit to form a circular pancake. Cook from both sides until golden brown.

Serve the vegetable pancake with tomato ketchup and mint chutney.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

