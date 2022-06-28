Looking for healthy recipes, then add this easy-to-make recipe to your list.
DIY Recipes: How to make Vegetable pancakes
This recipe is a healthy recipe that is cooked using just a few drops of oil.
Ingredients
1 cup semolina
1/2 cup water
1 small capsicum (green pepper)
salt as required
2 tablespoon coriander leaves
1/2 cup yoghurt (curd)
1 small carrot
1 medium onion
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Tablespoon vegetable oil
Method
Add semolina to a bowl. Now add curd and water to it. Add salt and black pepper to the mixture. Mix well to prepare a batter.
Now chop all the veggies finely and add to the sooji mixture. Now add chopped coriander leaves and mix well. Your batter is now ready.
Heat a non-stick pan and smear 1/2 tsp oil in a pan. Now add 2 ladles of batter to the pan. Spread a bit to form a circular pancake. Cook from both sides until golden brown.
Serve the vegetable pancake with tomato ketchup and mint chutney.
