This recipe can be made into an adult cocktail by adding a little vodka.

Ingredients

½ cup white sugar

½ cup of water

4 cups cubed watermelon

3 cups cold water

½ cup fresh lemon juice

6 cups of ice cubes

Method

Place the watermelon into a blender. Cover, and puree until smooth. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve.

Bring sugar and 1/2 cup water to a boil in a saucepan over medium-high heat until sugar dissolves, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in 3 cups of cold water and the lemon juice.

Divide the ice into 12 glasses, and scoop 2 to 3 tablespoons of watermelon puree over the ice, then top with the lemonade.

Gently stir before serving.