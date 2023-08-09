Escape boredom: Discover hidden gems in Ghana for a fun and relaxing weekend

Maybe you don’t know where to go, when you log on to your social media page all you see is the Maldives and Santorini, and because of that it has you thinking that touring only happens when you travel.

Well I have news for you, you’re wrong Ghana is not full of just restaurants and pools there are interesting places to visit as well that are very relaxing and educative as well and you don’t need to Empty your wallet to visit these places.

The first place that comes up is the newly refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Museum, I mean that’s an interesting place to visit, it’s the resting place of the first president of this country. Visiting this place can help you learn lots of new things you didn’t know before plus it’s a way to get away from your boring routine life.

Another place to visit that won’t run you dry is the Legon botanical gardens, honestly, this place is underrated. There are a lot of things to do once you go there, like zip lining, walking through the woods and most importantly you can have a picnic in the park so don’t forget to bring your picnic basket and cloth. There are days when you can go on boat rides too. It doesn’t always have to be a restaurant try admiring nature too you’ll realize how refreshing it can be.

The last place I will suggest within Accra is an art gallery, one I’ll recommend is Gallery 1957. There are many others you can also visit. Art is amazing and you need to see it, Art gives you a different perspective of life and they have a way of telling stories by just looking at them.