Why not take a break from boredom and do something fun? You can go alone or you can do it with a friend the most important thing is that you go somewhere.
Escape boredom: Discover hidden gems in Ghana for a fun and relaxing weekend
It’s a Saturday and after washing you have nowhere to go, it’s going to be one of the many Saturdays where you stay home and do absolutely nothing.
Maybe you don’t know where to go, when you log on to your social media page all you see is the Maldives and Santorini, and because of that it has you thinking that touring only happens when you travel.
Well I have news for you, you’re wrong Ghana is not full of just restaurants and pools there are interesting places to visit as well that are very relaxing and educative as well and you don’t need to Empty your wallet to visit these places.
The first place that comes up is the newly refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Museum, I mean that’s an interesting place to visit, it’s the resting place of the first president of this country. Visiting this place can help you learn lots of new things you didn’t know before plus it’s a way to get away from your boring routine life.
Another place to visit that won’t run you dry is the Legon botanical gardens, honestly, this place is underrated. There are a lot of things to do once you go there, like zip lining, walking through the woods and most importantly you can have a picnic in the park so don’t forget to bring your picnic basket and cloth. There are days when you can go on boat rides too. It doesn’t always have to be a restaurant try admiring nature too you’ll realize how refreshing it can be.
The last place I will suggest within Accra is an art gallery, one I’ll recommend is Gallery 1957. There are many others you can also visit. Art is amazing and you need to see it, Art gives you a different perspective of life and they have a way of telling stories by just looking at them.
You’ll not just feel relaxed when you take these trips but you’ll have a story to tell and most importantly you’ll be happy so take that trip out of your house and go see places. I know the list involved places within Accra but relax in our next meeting we will talk of other places out of Accra that you can visit just to relax your mind.
