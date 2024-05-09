5 food trends that are only popular are in Accra

ADVERTISEMENT
Accra, the bustling capital city of Ghana, is not only a place for business and culture but also a melting pot of unique food trends.

The city's vibrant food scene showcases a blend of traditional ingredients with unexpected twists, creating distinctive dishes that are gaining popularity among locals and tourists alike. Here are five food trends that you'll find almost exclusively in Accra:

In Accra, it’s not uncommon to find dishes like fufu and tuo zaafi served with a spicy egg and pepper sauce. This combination may sound unusual to outsiders, but it's a beloved staple in Accra.

The rich, fiery sauce complements the neutral taste of these traditional meals, adding a layer of flavor that enhances the overall dining experience.

Fried ripe plantain, or "kelewele," is often served alongside rice dishes such as waakye, a popular street food made from rice and beans.

The sweetness of the plantain contrasts beautifully with the savory flavors of the rice and beans, making it a favorite among Accra’s residents. This trend has even expanded to include fried plantains on virtually every other rice dish served in the city.

Taking a simple dish of beans and fried plantain to the next level, vendors in Accra have started adding sausages and eggs, creating a hearty and satisfying meal.

This combination not only offers a rich mix of flavors and textures but also provides a balanced meal that is both filling and nutritious.

Accra’s food innovation extends to pastries, candies and drinks as well, with a growing trend in infusions.

Local cafes and bakeries are experimenting with ingredients like hibiscus, ginger, and herbs to create unique flavors in baked goods and beverages. These infused creations are a hit among those looking to try something new and exciting.

Angwamo, the local name for oil rice, is traditionally a simple dish. However, in Accra, it’s being transformed into a lavish meal by adding a variety of toppings such as sardines, avocado, fried eggs, cornered beef, coleslaw, and any other protein you can think of.

This trend towards 'loaded' angwamo turns an everyday dish into a special treat, packed with different textures and flavors.

These food trends not only showcase the creativity of Accra’s chefs and cooks but also reflect the city's dynamic culture and its openness to reinventing traditional dishes.

Whether you’re a local or a visitor, exploring these food trends in Accra promises a delightful and unforgettable gastronomic adventure.

