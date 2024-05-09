5 food trends that are only popular are in Accra

1. Egg and pepper on every meal

In Accra, it’s not uncommon to find dishes like fufu and tuo zaafi served with a spicy egg and pepper sauce. This combination may sound unusual to outsiders, but it's a beloved staple in Accra.

Tuo zaafi and egg Pulse Ghana

The rich, fiery sauce complements the neutral taste of these traditional meals, adding a layer of flavor that enhances the overall dining experience.

2. Fried ripe plantain on every rice meal

Fried ripe plantain, or "kelewele," is often served alongside rice dishes such as waakye, a popular street food made from rice and beans.

Jollof and plantain Pulse Ghana

The sweetness of the plantain contrasts beautifully with the savory flavors of the rice and beans, making it a favorite among Accra’s residents. This trend has even expanded to include fried plantains on virtually every other rice dish served in the city.

3. Beans and plantain with sausages and egg

Taking a simple dish of beans and fried plantain to the next level, vendors in Accra have started adding sausages and eggs, creating a hearty and satisfying meal.

Gob3 Pulse Ghana

This combination not only offers a rich mix of flavors and textures but also provides a balanced meal that is both filling and nutritious.

4. Infused pastries and drinks and candies

Accra’s food innovation extends to pastries, candies and drinks as well, with a growing trend in infusions.

Pulse Ghana

Local cafes and bakeries are experimenting with ingredients like hibiscus, ginger, and herbs to create unique flavors in baked goods and beverages. These infused creations are a hit among those looking to try something new and exciting.

5. Heavily loaded angwamo

Angwamo, the local name for oil rice, is traditionally a simple dish. However, in Accra, it’s being transformed into a lavish meal by adding a variety of toppings such as sardines, avocado, fried eggs, cornered beef, coleslaw, and any other protein you can think of.

Loaded angwamo Pulse Ghana

This trend towards 'loaded' angwamo turns an everyday dish into a special treat, packed with different textures and flavors.

These food trends not only showcase the creativity of Accra’s chefs and cooks but also reflect the city's dynamic culture and its openness to reinventing traditional dishes.