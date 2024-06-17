How to get your German visa to watch Euro 2024 in 7 easy steps

Step 1: Determine your visa type

For Euro 2024, you will likely need a short-term Schengen visa (Category C), which allows you to stay in Germany and other Schengen countries for up to 90 days within 180 days.

Step 2: Gather the required documents

Before applying, ensure you have all the necessary documents. These typically include:

Completed visa application form: Available online at the German consulate or embassy website. Passport: Valid for at least three months beyond your planned departure date from the Schengen area, with at least two blank pages. Passport photos: Two recent passport-sized photos meeting Schengen visa photo requirements. Travel itinerary: Details of your flights (return ticket) and planned travel dates. Proof of accommodation: Hotel bookings or a letter from a host in Germany. Travel insurance: Proof of travel medical insurance covering expenses up to €30,000. Proof of financial means: Bank statements, pay slips, or a letter of sponsorship showing you can cover your expenses. Euro 2024 tickets: Proof of purchase or reservation of tickets for the matches. Cover letter: Explaining the purpose of your visit and a brief travel itinerary.

Step 3: Book an appointment

Schedule an appointment at the German consulate or embassy in your country. This can usually be done online via the consulate’s website. Be sure to book your appointment well in advance of your intended travel date.

Step 4: Attend the visa appointment

On the day of your appointment:

Arrive on Time: Ensure you arrive at the consulate or embassy on time. Submit Documents: Submit all required documents. The consulate officer may ask you questions about your trip. Biometrics: You may need to provide biometric data (fingerprints and a photograph).

Step 5: Pay the visa fee

Pay the visa application fee, which is generally around €80 for adults. Some consulates may accept only cash, while others might accept card payments. Check the specific requirements of your local consulate.

Step 6: Wait for processing

The processing time for a Schengen visa is typically around 15 days, but it can vary. During peak times, such as major events like Euro 2024, it might take longer. Apply at least four weeks before your planned departure to account for any delays.

Step 7: Collect your visa

Once your visa is approved, you will be notified to collect your passport. Check that all the details on your visa are correct before leaving the consulate.

Additional tips

Apply early : Start your application process as soon as you have your travel plans and match tickets.

: Start your application process as soon as you have your travel plans and match tickets. Check for updates : Keep an eye on any updates or changes to visa policies, especially in the lead-up to major events like Euro 2024.

: Keep an eye on any updates or changes to visa policies, especially in the lead-up to major events like Euro 2024. Seek assistance: If you're unsure about any part of the application process, consider seeking assistance from a visa service or the consulate’s help desk.