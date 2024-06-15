ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Ghanaian descent Kwadwo Duah shines in debut for Switzerland, scores first goal in EURO 2024

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian descent Kwadwo Duah, who represents Switzerland, has made an impressive debut on the international stage. Born in London, Duah moved to Switzerland at a young age and quickly rose through the ranks of Swiss football.

Kwadwo Duah
Kwadwo Duah

Last week, he made his highly anticipated debut for the Swiss national team, marking the occasion by scoring Switzerland's first goal in EURO 2024.

Recommended articles

Duah's journey to the Swiss national team has been one of perseverance and dedication. Although of Ghanaian descent, he has embraced his Swiss identity and has been a standout player in the Swiss domestic leagues. His exceptional skills caught the attention of the national team selectors, earning him a spot in the squad for the prestigious tournament.

Kwadwo Duah
Kwadwo Duah Pulse Ghana

In his debut match, Duah showcased his talent and composure by netting Switzerland’s opening goal, setting the tone for their EURO 2024 campaign. His performance not only brought him into the spotlight but also gave Swiss fans a new hero to rally behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the club level, Duah plays for Ludogorets, where he shares the field with fellow Ghanaian Bernard Tekpetey. Their partnership has been instrumental in Ludogorets' success, and their camaraderie is expected to strengthen further with their shared international experiences.

Duah’s performance has also sparked discussions about his potential future contributions to the Swiss national team and his role in the upcoming matches.

For now, his debut remains a testament to his talent and the promising future that lies ahead for this Ghanaian-born star in Swiss football.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Otto Addo: You need a striker like Jordan Ayew who can hold the ball

‘You need a striker like Jordan Ayew who can hold the ball’ – Otto Addo

Jordan Ayew wants his brother Andre next to him in Black Stars - Otto Addo

Jordan Ayew wants his brother Andre next to him in Black Stars - Otto Addo

John Mahama donates $10,000 to Ghana’s amputee team for winning AFCON

John Mahama donates $10,000 to Ghana’s amputee team for winning AFCON

Claude Makelele compares Man United’s Kobbie Mainoo to Michael Essien

Man United’s Kobbie Mainoo reminds me of Michael Essien - Claude Makelele