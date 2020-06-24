Angwa mo is simply rice fried and cooked in oil. It is one of the easiest dishes you will make.
Ingredients
3 tablespoons peanut oil
1 cup fragrant white rice
3 oz. salted beef (tolo beef), diced (recipe below)
2 onions, chopped (divided in 2)
2 teaspoons salt
1 cube Maggi chicken broth
1 red hot pepper, diced
2 cups of water
Salt
Pepper
Method
- Wash rice, drain and dry.
- In a pot, heat the oil and fry the chopped onions in hot oil until golden brown.
- Take half of the onion and set aside.
- Add the salted beef and mix well.
- Add rice and fry over medium heat for about 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
- Add the bouillon cube and stir. Add the hot pepper and mix.
- Add the water and stir well. Cook for 5 minutes.
- Add the remaining onion and cook again for 5 minutes.
- Remove from heat.
- Cover and let stand 5 minutes before serving.