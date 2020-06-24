Angwa mo is simply rice fried and cooked in oil. It is one of the easiest dishes you will make.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons peanut oil

1 cup fragrant white rice

3 oz. salted beef (tolo beef), diced (recipe below)

2 onions, chopped (divided in 2)

2 teaspoons salt

1 cube Maggi chicken broth

1 red hot pepper, diced

2 cups of water

Salt

Pepper

Method

  • Wash rice, drain and dry.
  • In a pot, heat the oil and fry the chopped onions in hot oil until golden brown.
  • Take half of the onion and set aside.
  • Add the salted beef and mix well.
  • Add rice and fry over medium heat for about 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
  • Add the bouillon cube and stir. Add the hot pepper and mix.
  • Add the water and stir well. Cook for 5 minutes.
  • Add the remaining onion and cook again for 5 minutes.
  • Remove from heat.
  • Cover and let stand 5 minutes before serving.