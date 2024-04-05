How to make a cake without baking

Perfect for hot days or dorm room feasts, here’s how you can create a scrumptious no-bake cake that’ll have everyone asking for seconds.

Gather your ingredients

First up, you'll need:

ADVERTISEMENT

1 package of biscuits (digestive or graham crackers work wonders)

1/4 cup melted butter

2 cups whipped cream

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup milk

1 tablespoon gelatin (optional for setting)

Your choice of fruit for topping (strawberries, bananas, or peaches give a fresh twist)

Crush and mix

Start by crushing your biscuits into a fine crumb. A food processor works best, but a rolling pin and a bit of elbow grease do the trick too.

Mix your biscuit crumbs with the melted butter until well combined. Press this mixture into the bottom of a pan to form your crust, then chill in the fridge to set.

Whip it good

ADVERTISEMENT

In a bowl, whip the cream and sugar together until it forms stiff peaks. If you’re using gelatin, dissolve it in warm milk and fold it into the whipped cream mix. This step is crucial for that light, airy texture that makes no-bake cakes so delightful.

Layer it up

Pour half of your cream mixture over the biscuit base, smoothing out the top. Feel free to add a layer of your chosen fruit or even a drizzle of chocolate or caramel sauce. Then, add the remaining cream mixture on top, creating a second layer.

Chill and serve

Let your cake set in the fridge for at least 4 hours, though overnight is best for optimal firmness. Before serving, decorate with more fruit or any other toppings you love. The beauty of no-bake cakes is their versatility, so don’t be afraid to get creative!

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy your creation

Slice up your no-bake masterpiece and serve. It's a testament to the fact that delicious doesn't have to be complicated. Whether it’s a casual get-together or you’re just looking to treat yourself, this no-bake cake is sure to impress.