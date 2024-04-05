ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

How to make a cake without baking

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Who says you need an oven to whip up a delicious cake?

No bake biscuit cake
No bake biscuit cake

For those of us who prefer to keep things simple (or maybe just don't have an oven), the no-bake cake is a culinary savior.

Recommended articles

Perfect for hot days or dorm room feasts, here’s how you can create a scrumptious no-bake cake that’ll have everyone asking for seconds.

First up, you'll need:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • 1 package of biscuits (digestive or graham crackers work wonders)
  • 1/4 cup melted butter
  • 2 cups whipped cream
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1 tablespoon gelatin (optional for setting)
  • Your choice of fruit for topping (strawberries, bananas, or peaches give a fresh twist)

Start by crushing your biscuits into a fine crumb. A food processor works best, but a rolling pin and a bit of elbow grease do the trick too.

Mix your biscuit crumbs with the melted butter until well combined. Press this mixture into the bottom of a pan to form your crust, then chill in the fridge to set.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a bowl, whip the cream and sugar together until it forms stiff peaks. If you’re using gelatin, dissolve it in warm milk and fold it into the whipped cream mix. This step is crucial for that light, airy texture that makes no-bake cakes so delightful.

Pour half of your cream mixture over the biscuit base, smoothing out the top. Feel free to add a layer of your chosen fruit or even a drizzle of chocolate or caramel sauce. Then, add the remaining cream mixture on top, creating a second layer.

Let your cake set in the fridge for at least 4 hours, though overnight is best for optimal firmness. Before serving, decorate with more fruit or any other toppings you love. The beauty of no-bake cakes is their versatility, so don’t be afraid to get creative!

ADVERTISEMENT

Slice up your no-bake masterpiece and serve. It's a testament to the fact that delicious doesn't have to be complicated. Whether it’s a casual get-together or you’re just looking to treat yourself, this no-bake cake is sure to impress.

Not only is this no-bake cake a breeze to make, but it also leaves plenty of room for customization. Mix and match flavors, play with toppings, and make it your own. Happy no-baking!

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Most airplanes are painted white [Britannica]

3 reasons most airplanes are painted white

No bake biscuit cake

How to make a cake without baking

Reheating pizza

How to reheat your pizza using a frying pan and a little water

Are instant noodles healthy? [salepeaket]

5 reasons noodles are dangerous and unhealthy