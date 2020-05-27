Usually served with fufu or any other carbohydrate foods, this soup is filled with loads of nutrients.
Ingredients
2 Cups Powdered Agushi / akatewa
6 Tomatoes
Ginger
Garlic
3 Large onions
Pepper
Chicken
Seasoning- Adobo
Magie cube
Salt to taste
(okro optional )
Method
- Wash and clean the vegetables, thus tomatoes, 2 onions, pepper ginger and garlic.
- Put them in the saucepan and bring to a boil for about 5 – 6 min
- Prepare the chicken or meat and chop the 3rd onion as part of the seasoning.
- Add your seasons – adobo, Margie.
- Take the vegetables of the fire and pour the stock onto the chicken to steam.
- Allow to steam under medium heat for 5 – 10 mins.
- Put the vegetables in the blender and blend till smooth.
- Pour unto the chicken and allow to simmer.
- Pour the Agushi into a mixing bowl, add about 4 cups of water and mix together.
- Strain the Agushi into a saucepan with a fine strainer.
- Put it on the hub and stir continuously to avoid the Agushi from becoming lumpy.
- Let it boil for about 5 minutes
- Add the agushi to the chicken and allow to cook for about 10 – 15 min.
- Chop some okro, and add to the soup if desired.
- Taste for salt
- Allow the soup to simmer for few more minutes. Soup ready when the oil collects on the top.
- Serve with fufu.