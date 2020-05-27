Usually served with fufu or any other carbohydrate foods, this soup is filled with loads of nutrients.

Ingredients

2 Cups Powdered Agushi / akatewa

6 Tomatoes

Ginger

Garlic

3 Large onions

Pepper

Chicken

Seasoning- Adobo

Magie cube

Salt to taste

(okro optional )

Method

  • Wash and clean the vegetables, thus tomatoes, 2 onions, pepper ginger and garlic.
  • Put them in the saucepan and bring to a boil for about 5 – 6 min
  • Prepare the chicken or meat and chop the 3rd onion as part of the seasoning.
  • Add your seasons – adobo, Margie.
  • Take the vegetables of the fire and pour the stock onto the chicken to steam.
  • Allow to steam under medium heat for 5 – 10 mins.
  • Put the vegetables in the blender and blend till smooth.
  • Pour unto the chicken and allow to simmer.
  • Pour the Agushi into a mixing bowl, add about 4 cups of water and mix together.
  • Strain the Agushi into a saucepan with a fine strainer.
  • Put it on the hub and stir continuously to avoid the Agushi from becoming lumpy.
  • Let it boil for about 5 minutes
  • Add the agushi to the chicken and allow to cook for about 10 – 15 min.
  • Chop some okro, and add to the soup if desired.
  • Taste for salt
  • Allow the soup to simmer for few more minutes. Soup ready when the oil collects on the top.
  • Serve with fufu.