How to make buttermilk scones

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
3 cups all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup butter, melted
1 1/4 cups buttermilk
Method
Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).
In a large mixing bowl, sift together flour, baking powder and salt. Add butter and buttermilk; stir until a soft dough is formed.
Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and press dough into a rectangle about 3/4 inch thick and 4 inches wide. Cut into 8 even sized pieces.
Place the scones on a lightly greased baking sheet and bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 10 to 15 minutes, or until golden brown.