How to make buttermilk scones

news

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup butter, melted

1 1/4 cups buttermilk

READ ALSO

How to prepare egg balls

How to prepare Swiss roll at home

How to make fish tacos

How to make bake macaroni and cheese

Method

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

In a large mixing bowl, sift together flour, baking powder and salt. Add butter and buttermilk; stir until a soft dough is formed.

Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and press dough into a rectangle about 3/4 inch thick and 4 inches wide. Cut into 8 even sized pieces.

Place the scones on a lightly greased baking sheet and bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 10 to 15 minutes, or until golden brown.