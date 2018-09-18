Pulse.com.gh logo
How to make buttermilk scones


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
  • Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup butter, melted

1 1/4 cups buttermilk

Method

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

In a large mixing bowl, sift together flour, baking powder and salt. Add butter and buttermilk; stir until a soft dough is formed.

Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and press dough into a rectangle about 3/4 inch thick and 4 inches wide. Cut into 8 even sized pieces.

Place the scones on a lightly greased baking sheet and bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 10 to 15 minutes, or until golden brown.

